Rivlin welcomes return of Jordan embassy staff

President Reuven Rivlin welcomed, Tuesday, the end of the crisis with Jordan. He said, “After a long and tense few days, I want to welcome back home the staff of our embassy in Jordan. We waited for you with concern, and followed closely your impressive conduct throughout the crisis, under the leadership of Ambassador Einat Schlein.

“The State of Israel’s longstanding cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom and King Abdullah, who knew to help wisely also now, played a significant part in the efforts to bring an end to the crisis, and we deeply appreciate this.

“May the leaders and Government of Israel together with all the security services and our special envoy to Jordan, ISA Director Nadav Argaman, be strengthened by their handling of the crisis. Blessed is the people with such emissaries, who represent a defensive shield for all Israeli citizens, at home and abroad.”