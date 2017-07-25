Galant: Temple Mount magnometer placement was a mistake

Minister of Housing and Construction Yoav Galant said this morning, after the removal of metal detectors from the entrances to the Temple Mount, that the placement of them was a mistake.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the retired general said, "It is clear that from the absorption point of view that it is impossible to transfer tens of thousands of people who are unwilling to cooperate through magnometers. It was clear from the beginning. Mistakes were made. What is important is that we bear collective responsibility."