08:24 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Reports: Waqf against Temple Mount agreement Arab media outlets said Tuesday that the Jordanian-appointed Waqf Muslim authority on the Temple Mount opposes the agreement reached on Monday between Israel and Jordan regarding security inspections at entrances to the holy site.