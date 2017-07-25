Arab media outlets said Tuesday that the Jordanian-appointed Waqf Muslim authority on the Temple Mount opposes the agreement reached on Monday between Israel and Jordan regarding security inspections at entrances to the holy site.
Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Reports: Waqf against Temple Mount agreement
