08:05 Reported News Briefs Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17 Watch: Fit shoes online without the guesswork Read more ILTV meets CEO of WizeSize - an Israeli company that helps users find perfectly fitting shoes online. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Jul 25, 08:05 AM, 7/25/2017