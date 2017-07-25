The removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount began early Tuesday morning, following the decision of the diplomatic-security cabinet.
The magnometers are being replaced by other security-inspection measures based on advanced technology.
|
07:46
Reported
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Magnometer removal underway
The removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount began early Tuesday morning, following the decision of the diplomatic-security cabinet.
The magnometers are being replaced by other security-inspection measures based on advanced technology.
Last Briefs