MK Ben Reuven glad about magnometer removal

Member of Knesset Eyal Ben Reuven (Zionist Union) has welcomed the decision to remove metal detectors from the Temple Mount.

Responding to that and the return of a security guard wounded at the Israeli embassy in Amman, the retired general said, "Jordan has been and continues to be a supreme interest in the national security of the State of Israel. I congratulate the prime minister on the speedy handling of the return of the embassy staff to Israel. I am pleased with the correct decision to remove the magnometers, which, without a doubt, points to the need for deep consideration and strategic thinking in the decision-making processes, even under pressure."