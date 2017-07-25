06:14
  Av 2, 5777 , 25/07/17

Will Trump fire Sessions?

U.S. President Trump and his advisers are privately discussing the possibility of replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and some confidants are floating prospects who could take his place were he to resign or be fired, people familiar with the talks told The Washington Post on Monday.

Members of Trump’s circle, including White House officials, have increasingly raised the question among themselves in recent days as the president has continued to vent his frustration with the attorney general, the sources told the newspaper.

