A 16-year-old boy fell on Monday evening from a height of about three meters in a playground in Kiryat Bialik, suffering moderate injuries.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
News BriefsAv 2, 5777 , 25/07/17
Teenager falls from height in Kiryat Bialik
