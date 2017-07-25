00:45
Teenager falls from height in Kiryat Bialik

A 16-year-old boy fell on Monday evening from a height of about three meters in a playground in Kiryat Bialik, suffering moderate injuries.

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

