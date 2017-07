22:52 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Wounded embassy security guard returns to Israel The Prime Ministers Office reports the staff of the Israeli embassy in Jordan, headed by Ambassador Einat Schlein, arrived in Israel a short time ago via the Allenby crossing. Among the staff members is the security man who was wounded last night in the stabbing attack in Amman. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs