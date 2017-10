An 18-year-old man has died of critical injuries suffered when his car overturned next to the village of Abu-Karinat, south of the Arara Junction in the Negev. Rescue personnel were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' with moderate injuries to the head and limbs.

The accident was reported shortly after the death of a mother and her baby in an accident at the Goral Junction outside Be'er Sheva'.