News BriefsAv 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
Gazan with a knife caught after crossing security fence
An Israel Defense Forces unit caught a Gaza suspect armed with a knife who crossed the security fence in southern Gaza.
The suspect was caught near the crossing point and was taken for interrogation.
