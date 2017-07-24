22:03 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Gazan with a knife caught after crossing security fence An Israel Defense Forces unit caught a Gaza suspect armed with a knife who crossed the security fence in southern Gaza. The suspect was caught near the crossing point and was taken for interrogation. ► ◄ Last Briefs