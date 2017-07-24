Shekel, US dollar down - pound outpaces Euro

The official value of the shekel declined an average of .946 percent on Monday against the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.59, up .928 from Friday, while the Euro rose .969 percent to 4.1801 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.6787, up 1.211 percent. The biggest jump was recorded by the yen, 100 of the Japanese currency rising 1.781 percent to NIS 3.2398. The Australian dollar was fixed at 2.8533 shekels, up 1.508 percent, and the Canadian dollar rose 1.334 percent to NIS 2.8646.