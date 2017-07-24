Sheikh Salah: No compromise on the Temple Mount

Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, says that Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Authority residents will not compromise in any way on the issue of security inspections of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

Referring to metal detectors, Sheikh Salah said, "The gates are only one of the tools of the occupation, and therefore we insist on removing these gates that were placed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a preliminary step toward the end of the occupation." He stressed the importance of the strategy of steadfastness and holding on to land based on the following principle: "Either we will live happily on our land or be buried there as martyrs."