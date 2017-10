20:07 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Shabak head went to Jordan Nadav Argaman, head of the Shabak Israel Security Agency, is the senior official who went to Jordan on Monday, following Sunday's attack on the Israeli embassy in Amman. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Jul 24, 08:07 PM, 7/24/2017