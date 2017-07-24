Herzog: Preserve our ties with Jordan at all levels

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog called on the cabinet on Monday "to understand that our relations with Jordan must be maintained at all levels and that our embassy there be preserved."

Speaking at an observance to mark the anniversary of the passing of pre-state Zionist leader Ze'ev Jabotinsky, Herzog said "The Temple Mount has been the weapon of evil inciters for years, and we, as sovereign on the mount, must anticipate every scenario in a orderly process rather than shooting from the hip and deal with the situation with restraint, determination and responsibility." He said Israel must act with humility and do everything possible to prevent the conflict from becoming religious."