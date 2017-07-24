Jordanian official: Israel will remove metal detectors

Abdullah Al-Abadi, head of the monitoring department for Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Jordanian administration, feels that Israel will remove the metal detectors installed at the Temple Mount gates but has denied the existence of an official agreement on the subject between the Hashemite Kingdom and Israel.

In an interview with the Hamas newspaper Filestin, Al-Abadi said that Jordan strongly opposes setting up electronic security gates or any change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, because it contends that this violates international law. He said the Jordanian Endowments Department asked the Foreign Ministry to press Israel to remove the inspection gates, in coordination with the foreign ministers of the Arab and Islamic countries and claimed that Israel "failed in its attempts to establish control over the Mount and claim sovereignty there."