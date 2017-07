19:10 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 New Jersey town orders eruv taken down (JTA) — Mahwah, New Jersey, which is located across the border from New York, has given the South Monsey Eruv Fund until August 4th to remove the white plastic piping from utility poles to demarcate the area in which observant Jews are allowed to carry objects and push strollers outside of their homes on Shabbat. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs