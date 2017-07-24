Minister Shaked vows to act on behalf of Netiv Ha'avot

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked visited the protest tent of the residents of Netiv Ha'avot on Monday night and voiced support in their protest against the demolition of homes of the Elazar neighborhood.

The minister recently visited the region and promised to recruit the prime minister to efforts to advance the timetables of the appeals committees in order to build a new neighborhood. She said, "I saw this neighborhood grow and develop and I promise to do everything possible so that it will continue to grow and develop."