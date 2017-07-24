Source: Crisis with Jordan nearing a solution

A diplomatic source told Arutz Sheva on Monday that Israel and Jordan have a desire to end the tension over Sunday's stabbing attack at the Israeli embassy compound in Amman and security on the Temple Mount.

Diplomatic sources in the Hashemite kingdom are actually trying to calm things down. A senior Jordanian official told Agence France Presse, "There is no interest in creating diplomatic escalation. We are interested in reaching agreements, while respecting all international agreements and preserving the immunity of the embassy official." Sources in the Israeli political establishment believe that the tempers in Jordan will cool down, as the cabinet votes to remove metal detectors from the Temple Mount gates and replace them with other technologies coordinated with the Jordanians.