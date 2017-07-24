MK Peretz: Government deteriorating personal security

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) claimed on Monday "This government has deteriorated personal security to the lowest places."

Calling for calm on the Temple Mount while presenting a motion of no-confidence in the government, Peretz explained, "The events of the Temple Mount are not just another incident. They can transform the national struggle taking place here into a comprehensive and dangerous religious struggle." He estimated, "It will take a day or two, a week, two weeks, a month. There will be severe confrontations and victims. In the end we will return to the starting point. There will be an agreement and no one will remember who gave in first, who blinked first, who buckled - they'll only remember the victims."