The United Nations Security Council is meeting behind closed doors to discuss the crisis on the Temple Mount.
The discussion was initiated by Egypt, France and Sweden with the declared goal of "bringing about calm on the ground."
News BriefsAv 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Temple Mt.
