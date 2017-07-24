Danon: Halamish not an isolated incident

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday that the murder of three members of the Salomon family in Halamish by a terrorist from the Palestinian Authority was "not an isolated incident."

Danon told reporters at the UN, "It is part of a wave of terror sweeping the free world by those brainwashed by hateful teachings. They are taught that violence and coldblooded murder is holy. The Security Council must demand that Mahmoud Abbas and the PA act immediately to end the terror and incitement before the lives of more innocent victims are lost."