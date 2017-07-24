The Salomon family reports a fictitious account to assist them following the terror murder of three of its members and the wounding of a fourth is fraudulent, according to Channel 10 Television.
The details have been forwarded to the police.
16:56
News BriefsAv 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
Report: Fictitious fund for Salomon family
