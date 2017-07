16:51 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Former Ramat Gan mayor seeks clemency Former mayor Tzvi Bar of Ramat Gan has submitted a request for a pardon from President Reuven Rivlin. Bar is serving three years on a conviction for receiving a bribe and money laundering. He claims his health is deteriorating at the Maasiyahu Prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs