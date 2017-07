The Supreme Court is holding another hearing on the return of the bodies of the three Israeli-Arab terrorists who carried out the murderous attack on the Temple Mount on July 14th for burial.

There is no agreement on a proposal under which the police will give short notice on the return of the bodies and relatives pledge to end the funerals within two hours. Attendance at funerals would not exceed 30. Politicians, other public figures and the media would not be allowed to attend.