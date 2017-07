A spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that "any act or declaration that might exacerbate the conflict [surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City] should be avoided and [France] calls on the sides to exercise restraint and to act in practice to restore calm."

She said, "France reminds [everyone] that any undermining of the status quo can cause instability and seeks a solution that will enable security without jeopardizing free access to the holy places."