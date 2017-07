11:25 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 3-year-old baby killed by vehicle in Negev A 3-year-old baby was killed in the Negev, apparently by a vehicle, Ynet reported. She was brought to a local health clinic in Tel Sheva, and MDA staff who rushed to the scene confirmed her death. ► ◄ Last Briefs