Security guards were appointed to guard MK Shuli Moalem of the Jewish Home party.

The move comes after Moalem has received death threats in recent days. Moalem stands at the head of the Temple Mount lobby in the Knesset and intended to ascend this week, until the PM instructed MKs not to ascend.

The Knesset Officer decided that, in light of the threats and the tense security situation, the MK will receive a security detail.