09:11
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17

Emergency landing in Har Hevron due to malfunction

The IDF is investigating the reason for the emergency landing of a military helicopter in the southern Har Hevron region.

At the present time, it appears that a technical malfunction forced the pilot to land the helicopter.

Other archived news briefs:Jul 24, 09:11 AM, 7/24/2017