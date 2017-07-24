The IDF is investigating the reason for the emergency landing of a military helicopter in the southern Har Hevron region.
At the present time, it appears that a technical malfunction forced the pilot to land the helicopter.
News Briefs
Emergency landing in Har Hevron due to malfunction
