09:06
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17

Riots last night in eastern Jerusalem

Riots took place at a number of points last night in Silwan and Ras Al-Amud.

Rioters threw rocks, and shot firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.

Rioters in Silwan were dispersed.

Last Briefs