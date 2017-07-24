Riots took place at a number of points last night in Silwan and Ras Al-Amud.
Rioters threw rocks, and shot firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.
Rioters in Silwan were dispersed.
|
09:06
Reported
News BriefsAv 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
Riots last night in eastern Jerusalem
Riots took place at a number of points last night in Silwan and Ras Al-Amud.
Rioters threw rocks, and shot firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.
Rioters in Silwan were dispersed.
Last Briefs