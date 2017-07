08:37 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 France: Macron lost 10 approval points in month French President Emmanuel Macron lost 10 approval percentage points within a month, according to a poll in Du Demanche. The poll found that, while in June Macron had an approval rating of 64 percent, in July this had dropped to "only" 54 percent. 47 percent of those polled said they were "generally satisfied by Macron's job as President, while 7 percent said they were "very satisfied." ► ◄ Last Briefs