Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has hired a new member for his legal team, U.S. media outlets reported on Sunday.

The attorney is Karina Lynch, an attorney at Washington law firm Williams & Jensen. She will join Alan Futerfas. Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have agreed to have discussions with and provide records to the Senate judiciary committee as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.