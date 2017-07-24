Cabinet meeting ends without decisions

The discussion in the Political-Security cabinet on the tension in Jerusalem ended after six hours on Sunday without decisions having been made.
The Cabinet will meet again on Monday afternoon, according to Channel 10 News.
Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
