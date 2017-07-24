A combat helicopter made an emergency landing as a result of a technical malfunction near Hevron on Sunday night, it has been cleared for publication.
The helicopter returned to its base. The IDF is investigating the incident.
News Briefs Av 1, 5777, 24/07/17
IDF helicopter makes emergency landing near Hevron
