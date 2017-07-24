U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the members of the Republican party on Sunday.
“It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” he tweeted, without elaborating.
News BriefsAv 1, 5777 , 24/07/17
Trump: Republicans do very little to protect their President
