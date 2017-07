00:46 Reported News Briefs Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Av 1, 5777 , 24/07/17 Prime Minister of Georgia arrives in Israel The Prime Minister of Georgia landed at the Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday evening. Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely welcomed him at the airport and later commented on Twitter, "We are happy to host him together with the Foreign Minister. We appreciate the true friendship between Georgia and Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs