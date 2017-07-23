22:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Slight warming trend will make things hot midweek it will be partly cloudy overnight becoming fair on Monday with the beginning of a slight warming trend that will make temperatures slightly above average, mainly in the mountains. That trend will continue on Tuesday, spreading the above-average temperatures to other inland regions. It will be muggy along the Mediterranean coast as the heat stress increases. More of the same on Wednesday with heavy heat stress in most regions, continuing into Thursday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 33Celsius/91Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 39C/102F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 36/96; Haifa: 30/86;

Jerusalem: 33Celsius/91Fahrenheit;