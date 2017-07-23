Violent clashes broke out Sunday night in the Lions' Gate area of Jerusalem's Old City between Muslim worshipers and police.
The Muslims were protesting security checks around the Temple Mount. Police dispersed them with the help of stun grenades.
Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17
Clashes at Lions' Gate
