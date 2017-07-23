Rightwing demonstration outside cabinet meeting

Dozens of members of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, including right-wing activists Baruch Marzel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the chairman of the Lehava organization, Benzi Gopstein, demonstrated this evening opposite the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem as the security cabinet discussed alternatives to the metal detectors on the Temple Mount which the Arabs have blamed for a wave of violence that started las week.

The activists called out, among other things, "Jewish blood is not abandoned - [Defense Minister] Liberman: Resign!" Marzel said, "If the government ministers were to read the Torah, they would understand that there is a solution according to the Torah: to remove all our enemies from Israel." Gopstein called, "Expel the enemies from the Temple Mount!" and said that "the people expect the Israeli government to take revenge (for the murder of three people in Halamish if not two police officers killed in a recent attack)." Attorney Ben-Gvir claimed, "This is a government of two kinds of failure, if all their courage comes down to a magnetometer, and here too there are voices who want to fold [to outside pressures], then it is clear that this government should go home."