Smuggling of 18,000 eggs prevented

The inspection unit of the the Poultry Council and the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria seized a truck that was suspected of being used to smuggle eggs from Judea and Samaria into other parts of Israel last Thursday.

The eggs were hidden in a part of the truck which required the arrival of experts. Today, when the experts broke through to that part, 18,000 eggs were discovered. Under a veterinarian's order, the confiscated eggs were taken for destruction by inspectors from the Poultry Council and the driver was detained for questioning.