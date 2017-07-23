Strongly condemn, stop acts of terrorism, violence

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin participated in a memorial ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the death of pre-state Zionist leader Ze'ev Jabotinsky and the 66th anniversary of the passing of his wife Hana (Johanna).

Referring to the funeral for the three victims of Friday night's terror attack in Halamish and violence on the Temple Mount, Rivlin said, "The heart breaks at such moments of mourning and turmoil, but it is impossible for public representatives and elected leaders to be silent. The acts of terror, the violence on and off the mountain so holy to Jews and Arabs, must be condemned and must be stopped."

