Held for weapons for use against security forces

During a predawn operation in the area around Jerusalem, Border Guards spotted two Arabs in their twenties in a vehicle parked on the side of the road near the separation fence.

While the suspects were being checked, an additional force of soldiers found cartons containing 20 clusters of dangerous firecrackers. The suspects were detained for questioning over suspicion of possession of weapons, during which it emerged that the firecrackers were intended for use against security forces. The suspects were arrested and their remand was extended by a court.