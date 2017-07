Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation has announced a labor dispute at nine sites of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., whose employees are incorporated in the union.

The main reason for the labor dispute lies in the intention of Teva's management to lead a unilateral move to dismiss hundreds of employees at the company's sites in Kfar Saba and Teva Tech in the south, as part of a reorganization process.