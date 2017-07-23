15:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 State to return bodies of Temple Mount terrorists A channel 10 report states that in the wake of the escalation in Jerusalem and the magnetometer issue, the state has decided that the bodies of the three terrorists from Umm Al-Fahm who perpetrated the Temple Mount attack will be returned to their families in accordance with security officials recommendation. At a weekend meeting between representatives of the families and the police, the conditions for the return of the bodies were delineated, including reducing the number of people present at the funerals. ► ◄ Last Briefs