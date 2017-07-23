Temple Mount totally silent on Sunday morning

Temple Mount was almost deserted Sunday morning

A few Muslims passed through metal detectors and entered the Temple Mount compound, while Jews ascending to the Mount were restricted to groups of 30 people. The Jews described total silence on the Mount, with no sounds heard from the vicinity.

In the meantime the cabinet has begun to change its tone. If on Friday there were more voices in favor of leaving the magnetometers at the entrances to Temple Mount, on Sunday morning some ministers had changed their tone and claimed that they had not been updated about the original decision to place the magnetometers at Temple Mount.



