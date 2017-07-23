Bride shows up at army base to see best friend

Soldiers at the IDF Medical Corps base in Beersheva did not expect to see a bride on their base, but ten days ago a bride showed up right there. Avigail Mevorach, a soldier serving as supervisor of the dining room, arrived dressed in her bridal gown, a few minutes before her wedding, in order to visit her best friend, Orion Fingel, who had been forced to stay on base and could not attend her wedding.

Orion said that "I was in shock when I saw her coming to my observation post minutes before she was supposed to get married. This was a touching expression which I will never forget and shows how good friends we are."