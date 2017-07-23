14:41
  Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17

Halamish youth counselor:'Therapy is in activity'

Assaf Arazi, the youth counselor of the Halamish community, told Arutz Sheva of the activities with community youth in the wake of the barbarous murder on Friday night.

"We are a community which wants life, unfortunately we had experience during the fire and we are working 24 hours a day to provide a response," said Arazi.

He added that the youth had gathered to build a new neighborhood of caravans near the community and added "the therapy is in activity.Immediately after Shabbat we began working, we are building a neighborhood to commemorate our friends."

