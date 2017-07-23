Ben-Dahan: Cut off contact with PA

In an Arutz Sheva interview, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan called for a cessation of contacts with the Palestinian Authority. He said the Halamish attack is part of a national struggle and not connected to metal detectors or some supposed insult of Arab pride.

Ben Dahan said that 95% of the attackers are under 25, meaning that they had been educated in the PA educational system, which he sees as the major problem here., since they received daily and constant incitement to murder, the PA terms the terrorists heros, names sites after them and pays their families generous salaries, with those who murdered receiving the highest salaries."

Ben Dahan said we must remove all of the armed and political PA officials even if it requires a significant campaign and he cites the 2002 Defensive Shield operation as an example of an operation which succeeded in preventing terror by entering Palestinian terrorist enclaves.