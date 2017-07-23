Teva fires 350 workers from Israeli plants

The Teva pharmaceutical company announced that during the course of reorganization and streamlining, it will be dismissing 350 workers from its Israeli plants at Kfar Saba and in the Teva Tech center, according to a report by the Calcalist newspaper

"The plan is part of a global procedure and is designed to strengthen the competitiveness of the production centers in Israel by ensuring their centrality to Teva in the future," said the Teva announcement.

Teva factory in Kfar Saba employs 1600 workers who produce among other things the flagship medicine of the company Copaxone. Teva-Tech manufactures the raw materials and employs 1,150 workers.