10:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Tamuz 29, 5777 , 23/07/17 Turkey: Stones thrown at synagogue during demonstration During the course of a demonstration in Istanbul against the metal detectors at Temple Mount, demonstrators threw stones at the Neve Shalom synagogue and some even kicked its doors. There were no injuries or damage reported.

